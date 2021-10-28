T20 World Cup: Here's how effective Haris Rauf has been in the death overs so far

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Thursday Oct 28 2021
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Here's how effective Haris Rauf has been in the death overs so far

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: File
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: File

Pakistan's right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has proved effective in keeping the Black Caps and Indians at bay during the death overs, if one were to look at data from his past two performances against the two teams. 

The 27-year-old fast bowler has bowled four overs (two each against India and New Zealand) in the last five overs (16-20) of the innings, and conceded only 23 runs. Of these, one was a bye and another was a leg-bye scored in his overs.

While bowlers are usually smashed for fours and sixes during death overs, Haris Rauf bowled 9 dot balls, conceded just one boundary and took four wickets in the two T20 World Cup matches.

The Rawalpindi-born fast bowler came into the limelight through the Lahore Qalandars’ Player Development Program in 2018 and made his PSL debut in 2019. 

He also had a stint with Big Bash League in Australia, where he was noticed for his fiery pace and ability to trouble batsmen on pitches that offered pace and bounce. 

The fast bowler made his international debut on January 24, 2020 against Bangladesh in Lahore and since then, has been exceptional during the death overs. 

His death-over economy rate has been 7.8 and he has taken 23 wickets while bowling between the 16 to 20-over slot. He has also taken the most wickets during the death overs by any bowler in this period.

Overall, he has taken 33 wickets in 25 T20Is since his debut on January 24, 2020. Only Tabraiz Shamsi has taken more wickets than him since then - the South African has taken 38 scalps since Jan 24, 2020.

The other notable fast bowler after Haris is Mustafiz ur Rehman of Bangladesh, who has taken 30 wickets since Haris Rauf made his debut.

It is worth mentioning that while Haris Rauf is frequently criticised by fans, his numbers actually tell another tale altogether. 

Experts say Haris’ performance in death overs will play a crucial role for Pakistan in the on-going T20 World Cup to restrict opponents from putting big totals on the board.

