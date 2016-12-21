Shahzad fined for showing dissent at umpire’s decision in domestic match

KARACHI: Test batsman Ahmed Shahzad has been slapped with a fine of PKR 20,000 on Wednesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for showing dissent at umpire’s decision during the on-going departmental one-day cup.

The opening batsman was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire off Mohammad Hafeez’s delivery during HBL vs SNGPL match at the National Stadium on Monday. Ahmed looked unhappy after being dismissed and questioned umpire’s decision

Both the on-field umpire Khalid Mahmood and Rashid Riaz reported the incident to the PCB’s match referee Mohammad Anees who found Ahmed guilty of breaching players’ code of conduct and imposed a fine of PKR 20,000 on the aggressive batsman.

Ahmed played a crucial innings of 71 off 90 deliveries as his team HBL was bowled out for mere 193 runs by SNGPL.

