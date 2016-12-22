Taimur, Kareena, and Saif: First glimpse of happy family together

Earlier on Thursday, courtesy of Bollywood news website Pinkvilla, fans finally got a glimpse of the whole family as the tiny, arm-sized human is seen tucked up warmly in a blanket, moments after he was born.



Taimur, Kareena, and Saif; picture courtesy of Pinkvilla

Although many images of the baby have circulated on Internet, with fakes not far behind, this one shows Taimur with both his parents, as he snuggles close to his mother and his father looks over adoringly.

Almost by the year end, Saifeena’s baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi has become the talk of Bollywood town, arguably on way to be the most popular topic in the latter half of 2016.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to little Taimur in Breach Candy Hospital, at 7:30 AM on Tuesday, news of which was announced by a very excited Karan Johar. In the official statement released by the couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expressed gratitude to their fans, and wished season greetings.

As is always the case with celebrities trying to keep their personal lives away from controversy, the infant’s name was criticized for being inspired by Timur (Tamerlane), who invaded Delhi in northern India in 1398.

Taimur Ali Khan is the duo’s first child together.

