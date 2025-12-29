 
Kim Kardashian splurges on sister Kourtney's present amid PETA backlash

Geo News Digital Desk
December 29, 2025

Kim Kardashian seems not to have a budget for her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as she procured an antique souvenir for her this Christmas.

The 46-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday, December 27, and pulled the curtain off the special present from Kim, 45, on Stories.

Kourtney shared a snap of Pee-wee Herman’s iconic red Schwinn bike from the 1985 classic movie, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, writing, “If anyone’s still looking for peewee’s [sic] bicycle… I have it.”

The mom of four thanked her sister by writing, “Coolest Christmas present,” tagging the Skim founder.

The Kardashians star gave another glimpse of the iconic present to fans, a close-up which focused on the gold plate which reads, “Property of Pee-wee Herman.”

The memorabilia from the movie has been a great treasure to hunt, for the fans, and the prop master recently shared that two of those bikes had been auctioned for more than $125,000 in July.

While it was not revealed whether Kim was one of the bidders, the socialite is no stranger to buying things at auctions, as she recently also got hold of her late father, Robert Kardashian’s, Bible that he gifted to a friend.

This comes after Kim recently came under fire for her Christmas presents to her kids. The mom of four got a pet puppy for all of her children, but it wasn’t much appreciated on the internet.

Along with many social media critics, the founder of PETA told Daily Mail, “Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups. Ignoring the homeless animal crisis is inexcusably callous.”

