Chris O'Dowd joins an unexpected on screen adventure

Chris O’Dowd appeared in a new film that brought a fresh twist to the murder mystery genre.

The Irish actor joined Hugh Jackman in The Sheep Detectives, a movie that mixed crime with light humour.

Jackman played George Hardy, a quiet sheep farmer who spent his days caring for his animals.

He raised the sheep only for their wool and read detective stories to them at night.

However, the calm routine ended when the farmer was found dead and instead of humans taking charge, the sheep decided to solve the murder on their own.

The film followed their unusual journey as they tried to figure out who was responsible.

Chris O’Dowd was part of a very strong cast. The movie also featured Emma Thompson, Julia Louis Dreyfus, and Bryan Cranston. Other familiar faces included Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein and Rhys Darby.

The project was produced by Sony Pictures.

The Sheep Detectives stood out because of its creative idea and playful tone.

Moreover, it blended mystery with charm while keeping the story easy to follow.

For the unversed, the movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in May 2026.

With a well known cast and a story that felt different from typical crime films, it promised to be a fun watch.