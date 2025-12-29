Diddy's family claps back with new project after 50 Cent documentary

Diddy responds to 50 Cent docuseries with new documentary in works

Sean Diddy Combs appears to be taking control of the narrative once again, as he teased his own documentary after the 50 Cent docuseries premiered.

The new documentary, which is reportedly in the works, includes his sons Justin and Christian Combs, and they get to describe their father’s story.

The new documentary was announced with a short trailer, which showed Justin and Christian sitting down with journalists and answering their questions.

Although the questions were silenced with a voiceover, multiple headlines featuring the disgraced music mogul were displayed on screen as the brothers looked at each other.

The caption said, “Coming 2026,” in the post on Sunday, December 28.

In the trailer, the Combs brothers promised to tell, “Our voice. The loyalty. The betrayal. The highs. The lows. The love. The hate. The truth. The lies.”

The docuseries will reportedly be available to stream on the Zeus Network after the premiere date is announced.

In an accompanying statement on Sunday, the network declared, “To be clear, this documentary series is centered on providing Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story and lived experiences, particularly as their lives have also been directly impacted.”