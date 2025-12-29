Simu Liu details inspiration behind ‘The Copenhagen Test'

Simu Liu reflected on his latest spy project, The Copenhagen Test and what made him drawn towards it.

Liu plays a new-future intelligence agent, Alexander Hale, whose brain gets hacked allowing unknown forces to see and hear everything he does.

In a conversation with the Deadline, the Marvel star discussed his new sci-fi thriller series in detail.

“I think on the one hand, it was definitely the premise and the world building, just dealing with themes of surveillance and technology,” he began. “I feel like a lot of those things are really just topical and relevant today.”

He continued, “And so, I think there was that. I really appreciated Thomas’ take on this 5 minutes into the future, set in this world of intelligence. And just getting to play a super spy, I think is something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

Liu went on to talk about the relatability of the role saying, “And then on the other hand, it was the cultural specificity. I really was struck by Alexander’s backstory in the script and feeling like he was somebody who, in a fully three dimensional ways, kind of embodied what it was like for someone from an immigrant family to be in a situation or to work in a situation, an environment where they’re constantly being second-guessed, constantly being overlooked and underestimated."

"I think, for myself, it’s something that a lot of people who grew up in those immigrant families, something that I think resonates a lot.” He said.

The Copenhagen Test was released on December 27.