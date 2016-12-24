Rockettes to perform at Trump inauguration

NEW YORK: The Radio City Rockettes dance troupe and a Mormon choir will perform at Donald Trump's inauguration next month, the president-elect's team said, insisting the show is on for the January 20 event.

Only a smattering of artists backed Trump's election bid, and the Republican has struggled to pin down big names for the ceremony in Washington, with high-profile celebrities including Elton John turning down invites.

Trump appeared to acknowledge his difficult relations with top US artists in a tweet Thursday night, saying: "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"

But Trump's inauguration committee spokesman Boris Epshteyn insisted the event was taking shape and said the Rockettes would headline it.

"We're extremely excited. We've had a tonne of great performers, entertainers, and just Americans reaching out wanting to be a part" of it, he told CNN late Thursday.

"And I can announce right now on your air that the Radio City Rockettes will be taking part in the inauguration celebration," he said.

The high-kick dancers will join 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the only other two acts announced so far.

James Dolan, executive chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company which owns the dance troupe, said it was "honoured" to perform.

The Rockettes, "as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation's most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades and presidential inaugurations, including in 2001 and 2005," he said in a statement.

"We are honoured that the Rockettes have again been asked to perform in the upcoming inauguration festivities."

The delight at headlining the Trump festivities may not be universally shared by the dancers, according to trade website BroadwayWorld.com.

The site published details from an email by a senior member of the American Guild of Variety Artists, reacting to a Rockette performer's reluctance to take part.

"We have received an email from a Rockette expressing concern about getting 'involved in a dangerous political climate' but I must remind you that you are all employees," the union leader was quoted as saying.

"As a company, Mr Dolan obviously wants the Rockettes to be represented at our country's Presidential inauguration, as they were in 2001 & 2005. Any talk of boycotting this event is invalid, I'm afraid."

