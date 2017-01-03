Maryam Nawaz owns Mayfair Flats: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said his party had dug out several documents which revealed that Maryam Nawaz was the actual owner of the Mayfair Flats.

“Maryam was beneficiary for two companies, and those companies owned the Mayfair flats,” he said in press conference held on Tuesday which he claimed would explain the documents PTI had submitted in the Supreme Court.

"In 2004, Mayfair flats were worth Rs 4 billion. Where did Maryam Nawaz acquire such enormous wealth from?" questioned the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan said he had heard in the Supreme Court that Maryam Nawaz received a car worth Rs20 million as a gift. He added that everyone knows that the letter from Qatar was fake.

The PTI chairman alleged that the prime minister had lied in the Supreme Court and the Parliament which is tantamount to perjury.

He said as a political party their job was to identify corruption, not investigate it.

“Investigation of corruption is what institutions like the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should be doing,” he said.

General Secretary PTI Jehangir Tareen gave a presentation over the documents saying that they had dug out a trail of emails which uncover lies of the government.

Tareen added that some of the emails were in Spanish and they translated it. "In the entire story Maryam Nawaz appears to be the owner [of offshore companies]," he said.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had written a letter to Mossack Fonseca on June 12, 2012 where it asked six questions about Nescol and Nielsen companies. A reply was received on June 22.

Tareen added they had an entire email trail over who wrote a letter to whom, which they could provide the media if the need arises.

Earlier today, PTI submitted more documents regarding the Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court.

The documents submitted include letters exchanged in 2012 between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services over beneficial owners and an email record. An interview of Nawaz Sharif by Geo News anchor Hamid Mir has also been included in the documents. British Virgin Island Director Financial Investigation’s letter to Mossack Fonseca’s money laundering reporting officer part of the evidence.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is expected to hear the Panama Leaks case on January 4 (tomorrow).

Imran trying to make a new story

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for trying to 'influence the Panama Leaks case'.

Speaking to Geo News after Imran's Khan's presser, Talal Chaudhry said the documents presented by the PTI chairman were unverified, questioning, "Why do take trash to the court when it asks for evidences?"

He described today's press conference by the PTI chief as an effort to influence tomorrow's hearing of the Panama Leaks case.

