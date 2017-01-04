Renowned classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan passed away after a protracted illness in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He was 82. Ustad Fateh was the brother of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and Hamid Ali Khan and uncle of Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed his grief over the sad demise of the classical singer.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the late maestro and said that Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s services in the field of classical singing would be remembered.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed condolence over the demise of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

She also paid tributes to his services in the field of Music.

