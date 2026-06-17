Michelle Saniei confirms 'super private' relationship with Dr. Dre

Michelle Saniei says she and Dr. Dre 'love spending time together'

Michelle Saniei is breaking her silence on those Dr. Dre dating rumours.

Months after she was first spotted holding hands with Dr. Dre, The Valley has confirmed to People magazine that she is dating the hip-hop legend, while making it clear she wants to keep the relationship out of the spotlight.

“We’re spending time together and we love being in each other’s company,” she told the outlet, adding that the pair were introduced through a mutual friend. “For now we’re just keeping everything super private. I’m just living my life.”

Speculation about the couple began in April when Saniei, 37, and Dr. Dre, 61, were photographed holding hands after a dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles. The pair later left together in a black SUV, accompanied by what appeared to be security personnel.

Reports later claimed the reality star had known Dre for months through her close friend Ashley Palmer-Gilkey, the general manager of Aftermath Records. However, it remains unclear when their friendship evolved into a romance.

The relationship also caught the attention of Saniei’s ex-husband, Jesse Lally, who admitted he learned about it online like everyone else. He also joked about the couple’s 24-year age gap, telling TMZ, “I don’t think she ever listened to rap music. So dating Dr. Dre… good for her.”

Saniei and Lally finalised their divorce in October 2025 and share a daughter, Isabella. Dr. Dre, meanwhile, has largely kept his personal life private since his 2021 divorce from Nicole Young.