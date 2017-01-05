Print Story
In Pictures: Pink Day at Sydney Test 2017

Glenn McGrath with Steven Smith on Jane McGrath day, Australia v Pakistan, January 5, 2017/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

The third day of the Sydney Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground each year is known as 'Jane McGrath Day' in memory of Glenn McGrath's late wife who lost her battle against cancer in 2008.

The 'Pink Day', on which fans turn out in pink to show support for the McGrath Foundation, is aimed at raising funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Here is how fans, players, ground crew, commentators and even NSW police are showing their support:

Fans don pink to show support on Jane McGrath Day at SCG on Jan 5, 2017/AFP
Fans don pink to show support on Jane McGrath Day at SCG on Jan 5, 2017/AFP

Fans in pink at SCG/Cricket Australia/Getty Images
Fans in pink at SCG/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Cricket Australia/Getty Images
Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Glenn McGrath with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and Lucy Turnbull during McGrath Foundation lunch/Cricket Australia/Getty Images
Glenn McGrath with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and Lucy Turnbull during McGrath Foundation lunch/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

 

 

