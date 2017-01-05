In Pictures: Pink Day at Sydney Test 2017

Related Stories Younis’ debut Aussie Test ton keeps Pakistan alive

The third day of the Sydney Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground each year is known as 'Jane McGrath Day' in memory of Glenn McGrath's late wife who lost her battle against cancer in 2008.

The 'Pink Day', on which fans turn out in pink to show support for the McGrath Foundation, is aimed at raising funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Here is how fans, players, ground crew, commentators and even NSW police are showing their support:



Fans don pink to show support on Jane McGrath Day at SCG on Jan 5, 2017/AFP



Fans in pink at SCG/Cricket Australia/Getty Images



Cricket Australia/Getty Images



Glenn McGrath with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and Lucy Turnbull during McGrath Foundation lunch/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

The sea of pink at the SCG is an inspiring sight, a statement of support for women fighting breast cancer @McGrathFdn #pinktest pic.twitter.com/aQrAcWJp0q — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) January 5, 2017

We've swaped our blue hats for pink caps in support of Jane McGrath Day and the @McGrathFdn at the SCG. pic.twitter.com/uv3LaHmCpS — NSW Police (@nswpolice) January 4, 2017

