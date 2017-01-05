Here is a look at Irfan Khan’s new movie starring Saba Qamar

The first look of Irfan Khan’s new movie ‘Hindi Medium’ was unveiled. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.
In the movie, Irfan plays the role of a Punjabi shop owner who sells designer clothes in New Delhi.
The film is scheduled for a March 31 release.
