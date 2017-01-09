Print Story
Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan headed home after mother's demise

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Irfan’s mother passed away on Monday.

The pacer is currently on tour with the team in Australia for the upcoming five-match ODI series starting from January 13.

A PCB spokesman said Irfan is flying back home following the news. He is expected to miss out on the first few matches of the ODI series against Australia.

The bowler’s father had passed away three months ago.

Irfan, 34, last played for Pakistan in September 2016 when his body broke down five overs into an ODI against England at Headingley. After impressive performance in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was called up for the ODI series against Australia.

Meanwhile, teammates and former players expressed their condolences over the tragic news.

 

 

 

