Print Story
X

Shiv Sena threatens release of SRK-Mahiraâ€™s â€˜Raeesâ€™

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Shiv Sena threatens release of SRK-Mahiraâ€™s â€˜Raeesâ€™

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated action film Raees, which stars Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan, now faces a not-so-surprising hiccup, as India’s rightwing political party Shiv Sena has allegedly issued threats against the film's screening.

While Khan has attempted waving a white flag to other parties, Shiv Sena – yet the ignored one – is the latest to issue threats against the film’s release. Akshaye Rathi – a top Indian distributor of Bollywood films – took to Twitter to announce he has received threats that “distributors [will suffer] dire consequences” at the party’s hands if Raees is shown in the cinemas.

Rathi says the letters came from Shiv Sena’s Chhattisgarh wing, and has requested the actor’s fans for help in highlighting the warning. There has been no comment from Shah Rukh Khan or the party yet.

Some time back, Bollywood’s romance king was the target of similar attacks before My Name Is Khan’s release. Likewise, Karan Johar’s 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also became a source of controversy from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) post-Uri debacle, due to the casting of Fawad Khan.

Meanwhile, pictures from Udi Udi Jaye – Raees' third song – broke the Internet on Tuesday, building on the rapidly-growing success of the Zaalima song which stole the admirers’ hearts.

Shiv Sena threatens release of SRK-Mahiraâ€™s â€˜Raeesâ€™ was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Akshaye Rathi, Bollywood, Entertainment News, Geo News, Latest Entertainment News, Raees, Raees Controversy, Shah Rukh Khan Mahira Khan, Shah Rukh Mahira Raees, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena Raees, Udi Udi Jaye, Mahira Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Permanent link to the news story "Shiv Sena threatens release of SRK-Mahiraâ€™s â€˜Raeesâ€™" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126949-Shiv-Sena-threatens-release-of-SRKs-Raees.

GEO TV NETWORK