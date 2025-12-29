Adam Peaty enters married life with unexpected decision

Adam Peaty marked a fresh start in his life after marrying Holly Ramsay by changing his name on Instagram.



The Olympic swimmer updated his profile after the wedding so it now showed the name “Adam Ramsay Peaty”.

The ceremony took place at Bath Abbey and was attended by famous guests, including Holly’s father Gordon Ramsay.

During the celebration, Gordon reportedly spoke warmly about the couple and called Peaty a “lucky man”.

Peaty also addressed the guests and thanked those who attended for standing by him during what he described as a “difficult time”.

However, the wedding happened while tension with Peaty’s family remained unresolved.

His parents did not attend the ceremony, as his sister Beth was the only family member present and took part in the wedding party.

The family rift is believed to have started after Peaty’s mother Caroline was not invited to Holly’s hen celebrations.

Ahead of the wedding, Caroline spoke openly about her pain.

She said, “I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out.”

She also added, “They are still both loved, there is nothing I won’t forgive, and I want them to have the best day.”

Despite the strained situation, guests described the wedding as emotional and joyful.