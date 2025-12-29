Beyonce joins Taylor Swift, Rihanna reaching new heights of stardom

Beyonce earns major milestone after 'Cowboy Carter' Grammy win

Beyonce achieved a new title, which only a few musicians have reached before her, and became the fifth-ever musician to become a billionaire.

The 44-year-old songstress joined Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, and her husband, Jay-Z, in the billionaires’ club.

Queen Bey’s latest milestone added to her already long list of achievements for this year, including the Album of the Year win at the Grammys for her album, Cowboy Carter.

The Diva hitmaker also earned the title of having the highest-grossing concert tour of 2025.

Along with a highly successful and culturally significant musical career, Beyonce is also a businesswoman, and her company, Parkwood Entertainment, which she founded in 2008, manages the business side of her craft.

The official Forbes announcement, which revealed Queen Bey’s billionaire status, detailed, “In total, the Cowboy Carter Tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales, per Pollstar, and another $50 million in merchandise sold at the shows, according to Forbes estimates. And because Parkwood produced it all, Beyoncé was able to secure higher profit margins.”

It continued to explain that Beyonce’s tour earnings and revenue from her music catalog are estimated to be “$148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician in the world.”