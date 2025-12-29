Princess Anne’s granddaughter Savannah Phillips hits 15

Princess Anne’s eldest granddaughter, Savannah Phillips, is celebrating her 15th birthday today and she’s not just another royal teen on the block.

As the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest great‑grandchild, Savannah occupies a unique spot in the family tree, blending tradition with a distinctly modern youth.

Born on December 29, 2010, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips made history as the first great‑grandchild of Her Majesty and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

At the time of her birth she was 12th in line to the throne, a position later nudged down the list with the arrival of more young royals.

Although she does not hold a formal royal title, Savannah is currently around 19th in the succession, reflecting how the family continues to grow.

Over the years, she’s popped up at high‑profile events from Trooping the Colour balcony appearances to serving as a bridesmaid at her cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding earning fans’ affection for her spirited demeanour.

Known for her love of outdoor activities and playful interactions with her cousins, Savannah represents the next generation of the House of Windsor poised, lively and very much part of the modern royal fabric as she embarks on her teenage years.