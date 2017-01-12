Print Story
X

Michael Jackson’s daughter slams tribute-makers for whitewashing

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Michael Jackson’s daughter slams tribute-makers for whitewashing

Paris Jackson – daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson – has slammed Sky Arts’ Urban Myths for what can be called the latest coating of the film industry’s persistent whitewash.

In order to pay tribute to the legend, Sky Arts has a TV film under the wraps, for which it has cast a white actor – Joseph Fiennes – to bring the music icon to screen. Urban Myths, a compilation of assorted stories, includes a light comedy based on an unconfirmed road trip Jackson took post-9/11 with two of his friends: Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor.

 

The 18-year-old model bashed some of the images that have surfaced showing Fiennes as Jackson, saying “it honestly makes [her] want to vomit.”

The actress continued to criticise the movie and people behind it. She stated that this was an “obviously intentional” factor on the producers’ part to make it “insulting.”

Fans of the Moonwalker took great offence when the news was originally announced. Many initially perceived the story to be something satirical, while others took to Twitter to lash out with the hashtag #whitewashing. It also led to the creation of an online petition to boycott the project.

 

Michael Jackson’s daughter slams tribute-makers for whitewashing was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Entertainment News, Geo News, Latest Entertainment News, Michael Jackson. Permanent link to the news story "Michael Jackson’s daughter slams tribute-makers for whitewashing" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127106-Michael-Jacksons-daughter-slams-tribute-makers-for-whitewashing.

GEO TV NETWORK