Michael Jackson’s daughter slams tribute-makers for whitewashing

Paris Jackson – daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson – has slammed Sky Arts’ Urban Myths for what can be called the latest coating of the film industry’s persistent whitewash.

In order to pay tribute to the legend, Sky Arts has a TV film under the wraps, for which it has cast a white actor – Joseph Fiennes – to bring the music icon to screen. Urban Myths, a compilation of assorted stories, includes a light comedy based on an unconfirmed road trip Jackson took post-9/11 with two of his friends: Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

The 18-year-old model bashed some of the images that have surfaced showing Fiennes as Jackson, saying “it honestly makes [her] want to vomit.”

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

The actress continued to criticise the movie and people behind it. She stated that this was an “obviously intentional” factor on the producers’ part to make it “insulting.”

Fans of the Moonwalker took great offence when the news was originally announced. Many initially perceived the story to be something satirical, while others took to Twitter to lash out with the hashtag #whitewashing. It also led to the creation of an online petition to boycott the project.

