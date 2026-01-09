Robert Irwin celebrates ‘DWTS' trophy with his Zoo animals

Robert Irwin, after winning the Dancing with the Stars mirror ball trophy along with Witney Carson in season 34, touched down at his home in Australia.

The wildlife conservationist won the trophy 10 years after his sister, Bindi Irwin, won season 21 with partner Derek Hough.

On coming back to Australia, he shared a heart-warming video on Instagram of celebrating his victory with the zoo animals.

In the caption, he wrote: “The mirrorball has made it home - had to show my friends what I’ve been up to.” While showing it off to some zoo animals, including a koala, a bird and a snake.

In the same video, later on, he and her sister, Bindi, show off their respective trophies to Bindi’s 4-year-old daughter Grace, as her mother says, “This is uncle Robert's mirrorball, and this is mommy's mirrorball,” pointing to glittering trophies.

Previously, following his win, Robert in conversation with People magazine at backstage after the show finale, credited his sister, saying, “To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me. This has absolutely changed my life.”

With the end of season 34, the ABC channel has yet to officially announce premiere date for season 35. However, based on its annual schedule the next season is likely to happen in September 2026.