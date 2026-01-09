Kendall Jenner gets real about plastic surgery

Kendall Jenner opened up about the cosmetic treatments she has actually had and what she hasn’t after years of public speculation.

During a recent appearance on podcast In My Dreams, the 30-year-old reality star addressed rampant rumors about plastic surgery and revealed the truth behind her beauty journey.

Jenner made it clear she has never had plastic surgery on her face despite ongoing rumors online.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told the host Owen Thiele, "I've never had any plastic surgery on my face, nothing."

"I've never had any work done. I told you, the only thing I've done twice is I've done baby Botox in my forehead,” Kendall shared during January 9 episode.

"I didn't love it, and I don't love it," she confessed.

"I consider it sometimes, but then I'm like, 'My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes, that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.'"

Added to this, she has done Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatments which uses patient’s own blood to help with skin rejuvenation.

The model criticized how licensed doctors and social media commentators dissect celebrity faces online confidently claiming they know what procedures someone has had.

Jenner said this trend can be damaging especially for young fans who might feel pressured to chase unrealistic beauty standards based on unverified clips and breakdown videos.