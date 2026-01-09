Snoop Dogg daughter celebrates joyful milestone

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus heaved a sigh of relief after a difficult start to motherhood.

The 26 year old, who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce, revealed that her baby girl has officially been released from the hospital after 10-month stay in NICU.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to put up photos of her newborn and expressed gratitude for the support she has received.

“She’s home,” Broadus wrote alongside the carousel. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

The news comes after she previously opened up about health challenges during her pregnancy.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” she penned Instagram post February 28. “But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!”

The recent post also gave rare glimpse of her daughter whom she shares with fiancé Wayne Deuce as the baby girl laid beside her mama.

The famous grandfather also gushed with love over his granddaughter in an interview with People in September.

“My granddaughter being born,” he said. “My last granddaughter was born earlier this year. She was born premature and she’s doing very well now.”