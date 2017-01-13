Pakistan all out, Australia win 1st ODI by 92 runs

BRISBANE: Pakistan were bowled out for 176 in chase of 269, as Australia won the first ODI by 92 runs on Friday.

All-rounder Imad Wasim's resistance came to an end at 29 while Azhar Ali also fell soon after. Opener Sharjeel Khan fell for 18 while Mohammad Hafeez departed for 4 off Faulkner's bowling.

Captain Azhar Ali was forced to retire hurt, dealing the tourists another blow but he returned later.

Earlier wicketkeeper Matthew Wade hit a run off the last ball to reach a century as Australia scored 268 for nine off their 50 overs.

Wade saved the Australian innings after the batting top order slumped to 78 for five after winning the toss.

Wade, who has been under pressure to score runs after a lean spell, turned the innings in a 82-run stand with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and helped build the total with lower order partnerships.

He hit seven fours and two sixes in his knock for his first ODI century.

Maxwell was at his quirky best with reverse sweeps and improvised stroke-making in his 60 off 56 balls with seven boundaries before he was out to a false shot.

Maxwell was dismissed in the 31st over with Australia at 160 for six when he attempted to flick Hasan Ali over mid-wicket only to hit the ball with the high part of his bat and dolly an easy catch to Mohammad Hafeez.

Mohammad Amir struck early with the key wickets of adventurous opener David Warner and skipper Steve Smith with successive balls to have Australian rocking at 13 for two.

Amir got one to straighten and Warner attempted to flick the ball into the leg side only to be bowled for seven.

Smith went next ball, edging to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a duck.

Rizwan, deputising for first-choice keeper Sarfraz Ahmed who has returned home to tend to his seriously-ill mother, took a total of four catches in the innings.

Debutant Chris Lynn saw off Amir´s hat-trick delivery and slammed a monster 97-metre six at his home Gabba ground in his breezy knock of 16 off 12 balls before he was caught behind off Hasan Ali.

Travis Head hit some delightful square and cover drives in his run-a-ball 39 before he was also caught behind of spinner Imad Wasim.

Hasan finished with the best figures of three wickets for 65 off nine overs.

Travis Head moved up to open alongside David Warner instead of Aaron Finch, who was not picked. Glenn Maxwell also returned to the XI.

Shoaib Malik missed out on selection, with Pakistan counting on Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Hafeez. Junaid Khan missed out as well.

Squad



Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake.

