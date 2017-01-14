Lindsay Lohan says Salam on Instagram and begins new chapter in life

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram bio says Alikum Salam and she has deleted all her previous posts.

Lohan has wiped her Instagram account clean, and people think it is because she wants to start a new chapter in her life—possibly as a Muslim.

In the last few years, the Parent Trap heartthrob has been vocal about her interest in Islam. In April 2016, it was reported that Lohan is studying Islam after she was spotted carrying a copy of the Holy Quran. Later Lohan confirmed the reports herself.

In October 2016, she posted a picture on social media donning a headscarf—a gift from a Syrian refugee in Turkey.

According to a report in Daily Mail this week, the 30-year-old actress had recently moved to Dubai to educate herself about middle-eastern culture and opening her own production house.

Since the early 2000s Lohan has been battling drug abuse.



The Hollywood heartthrob who started out as child star in Parent Trap had a successful career with hit movies like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

