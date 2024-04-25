Prince William makes first public appearance after his, Kate Middleton's new titles

Prince William makes first public appearance after new title

Prince William has made his first public appearance after King Charles honoured him and Kate Middleton with new titles recently.



The future king continued his royal work to highlight better mental health for young people amid Kate and King Charles cancer fight.

The Prince of Wales headed to Birmingham, in England's West Midlands, on Thursday to see St. Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell after 12-year-old Freddie Hadley wrote a letter to him and Kate that was shared by him on social media for World Mental Health Day in October 2023.

Freddie had invited the royal couple to their school group's #AmIManlyEnough campaign launch, writing, "Through our work, we discovered that suicide is the biggest killer in young males, and this won't change until people start the conversation."

Today, Prince William met Freddie Hadley and told him “Your letter worked.”

Later, taking to Twitter, Prince William shared photos of his visit to the school, saying, “It all started with a letter…

“Great to see this inspiring mental health project in action. Well done to Freddie and friends for the incredible efforts they are making in nurturing their emotional wellbeing.”



This is Prince William’s first public appearance after he and Kate Middleton were honoured with new titles.

King Charles made the new appointments to various Orders of Chivalry recently.

The palace announced, the King has been graciously pleased to appoint the Prince of Wales, K.G., K.T., A.D.C., to be Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

The statement further says, “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, GCVO, to be Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.”