Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pitted against Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just found themselves being pitted against Kate Middleton and Prince William due to



Observations about this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the different avenues Prince Harry vs Kate Middleton are taking to move up.

As Ms Elser said, “Kate the Princess of Wales is proving her brand is stronger than ever with King Charles having handed her a shiny new title for all her hard work.”

“The comparison – Harry and Meghan calling in professional help to manage their PR in Britain while Kate receives her umpteenth shiny honour – says a hell of a lot about where the cards have fallen four years after Megxit.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to say, “There’s a lesson in here somewhere, if only we could find it …”