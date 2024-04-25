Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to the UK for major career move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made a tactical return to the UK and experts are in a frenzy.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the couple’s apprarnt return to the UK.

According to Ms Elser,“There is a very specific art to the climb down or as Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex might like to think of it, the tactical retreat.”

“You know what they say: One person’s U-turn is an HRH’s ‘pivot’.”

“Because, if there was a subtle but distinct beeping noise coming from the environs of Montecito this week it’s because he and wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex have reversed course on a major Megxit decision.”

“Brand Sussex is setting up shop in the UK! Again.”

For those unversed, these claims have been made to commemorate Prince Harry’s business plan, which includes hiring a UK-based PR representative named Charlie Gipson.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, this is a “sort of role that would no doubt bring a proud tear to the eye of Kris Jenner.”