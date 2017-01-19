Babar Azam fastest Pakistani to reach 1000 ODI runs

Related Stories Pakistan set Australia 264 to chase

PERTH: Babar Azam became the fastest Pakistani cricketer to reach 1000 ODI runs during the third ODI against Australia at W.A.C.A. Ground on Thursday.

Azam achieved the feat in 21 ODI innings, leveling the record with Sir Viv Richards (West Indies), Kevin Pietersen (England), Jonathan Trott (England) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa) who reached the milestone of 1000 runs in 21 innings.

The youngster moved to 1,000 career runs when he reached 47 not out against Australia in Perth today, a record that was first set by Sir Richards in 1980.

He started the series needing 114 runs in the first two matches to break the record of reaching 1,000 runs in 20 innings. But he could not do so as he managed to score only 33 and 34 in the first two ODIs.

