Raees: I become obsessive about my character, says Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is super excited for his movie Raees.

With his excitement, Khan shares what he thinks is essential while playing a movie’s character. According to Shah Rukh Khan, even if he relates to the character in real life or not, he understands its essence and becomes obsessive to portray the character to the best of his ability on screen. That according to him is the most important thing while playing any character.

Shah Rukh Khan has played almost every kind of role in his movies whether it’s lovey dovey Rahul of Kuch Kuch hota hai or drunk lover Devdas, whether it’s relentless Don, or happy-go-lucky Aman Mathur of Kal ho na ho, he never ceases to impress the audience with his captivating acting skills.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of those actors who have that ability to absorb characters. Khan about his characters says: “You have to be really obsessive to play the character, instead of thinking if you believe in it or not”. Shah Rukh Khan further added: “As an actor, my job is to make you (audience) believe in the character through acting. In reality, I will not drink to death like Devdas but in the film I did, because I am an actor. When you are playing any character, you shouldn’t think about what people will think about you but the character”.

Adorned with catchy dialogues and peppy soundtracks, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan’s movie Raees is set to release on January 25th.

