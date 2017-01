Famous Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the set of his latest movie Padmavati which is being shot in Jaipur.

According to reports in the Indian media, stones were hurled at Sanjay and attackers tore his clothes.

The director's guard had to open aerial fire to disperse the attackers.

The movie has created controversy and sparked protests over the picturization of Rani Padmini of Chittor, on whose life Padmavati is based on

