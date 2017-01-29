PM Nawaz approves policy on screening of Indian movies

KARACHI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday approved policy recommendations on screening of Bollywood movies and other foreign content.

In view of the financial crisis on the Pakistani film industry because of an unofficial ban on Indian films post-Uri attack, PM Nawaz constituted a committee mandated to present policy recommendations on the issue.

According to sources, Bollywood movies, including Raees, are likely to re-screen in Pakistani cinemas from next week after approval from the censor board. Government has also announced to simplify the process for the cinema owners to screen Iranian and Turkish movies.

The mandate of issuing NOCs for foreign content is now solely subjected to Information Ministry, all powers in this regard have been taken from Ministry of Commerce.

It has also been informed that Information Ministry would invite cinema owners, investors, directors, actors and other stakeholders for a consultative meeting scheduled next month, furthermore, a relief package for the revival of Pakistani cinema would be announced soon.

