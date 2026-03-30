Howie Mandel breaks silence after on-air fight with Kelly Ripa

Howie Mandel has broken his silence over his fiery on-air exchange with Kelly Ripa, issuing a personal apology, and admitting, after some soul-searching, that she had a point all along.

The 70-year-old comedian's appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark went viral last week after he snapped back at the hosts when they told him he looked great.

Rather than taking the compliment, Mandel pushed back, comparing it to being told you seem smart for a stupid person.

Ripa tried to clarify that she wasn't qualifying the praise by his age, telling him simply that she didn't believe he was 70, but the damage was done, and viewers felt he had been unnecessarily sharp with her.

Mandel addressed the fallout in an Instagram video on Sunday, admitting he had debated whether to say anything at all.

For a comedian with 50 years in the business, he said, apologising for a joke doesn't come naturally. But he made an exception for Ripa.

"This is for Kelly Ripa, who in the past has been incredibly supportive," he said, noting they have a long history working together, including stints where he co-hosted alongside her.

"When I go out there I just try to be entertaining and funny, and sometimes as a comedian things don't land the way you mean them to land," he explained.

He was clear that the original comment was intended as a joke and not meant to cause offence. But he acknowledged it hadn't come across that way, and offered the apology Ripa deserved.

"Not only do I want to say I'm sorry to Kelly, and this is the hardest part, you're right. You're absolutely right, and I'm sorry I didn't see it that way," he said.

He then closed with a conclusion that was very much on brand.

"After a lot of thought and self-reflection, I look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic and I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good."