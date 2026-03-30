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Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo put rumours to rest after diss, legal woes

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo shut down longstanding feud speculations

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo put rumours to rest after diss, legal woes
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo put rumours to rest after diss, legal woes

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo publicly shut down the rumours of their longstanding feud after alleged diss tracks, and legal woes along the way.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the GUTS hitmaker, 23, were spotted catching up at Paul McCartney's concert on Saturday, March 28.

Rodrigo and Swift appeared deeply immersed in conversation in the fan-posted pictures on social media. 

The 14-time-Grammy winner and drivers license songstress' meet up proved to be nothing short of an event on social media as Swifties went wild over the crossover. 

"GOD THANK YOU FOR BRINGING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," one fan wrote on X, while another added, "the cold war allegations have been debunked."

A third chimed in, "Two queens coming together to maximize their joint slay."

The musicians' joint public appearance comes after they sparked feud speculations when rumours arose about Swift suing Rodrigo for sampling her song Cruel Summer for her hit deja vu.

Fans claimed that Rodrigo touched upon her drama with Swift in her song Vampire, however, both of them have not confirmed any such speculations and their recent outing signals a healthy bond away from the public eye.  

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