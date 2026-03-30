See Britney Spears pose with son Preston after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has shared another glimpse of her family support network, posting photos with her eldest son Preston on Instagram on Sunday, 29 March, continuing a run of reunions following her DUI arrest earlier this month.

In the snaps, Spears, wearing a pink cropped shirt and black sunglasses with her long blonde hair down, stood smiling beside her 20-year-old as he wrapped an arm around her shoulder.

The photos mark her second post since returning to social media after deactivating her account in the wake of the arrest.

Credits: Britney Spears/ Instagram

Spears was taken into custody in Ventura County, California on the evening of 4 March on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

She was sent to hospital to test her blood alcohol content before being booked and released the following morning.

Her representative described the incident as "completely inexcusable," adding that Spears would "take the right steps and comply with the law." A court date is scheduled for 4 May.

In the days that followed, her rep confirmed that both Preston and his younger brother Jayden, 19, would be spending time with their mother as part of a wider plan by her loved ones to support her wellbeing.

Since the arrest, Spears is understood to have been sober.

Spears returned to Instagram on Friday, 27 March, with a video alongside Jayden, her first post since the incident.

"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing!!! Stay kind!!!" she wrote.

Sunday's photos with Preston followed, rounding out a weekend in which both of her sons have visibly shown up for her.