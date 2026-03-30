Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' continues to kick off milestones

'Project Hail Mary' earns one success after another for Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is on its way to become one of his biggest hits as it has been reigning the box office since its release on March 20.

The 45-year-old actor plays the role of Ryland Grace who is a science teacher, and due to unforeseen circumstances becomes responsible of saving the world.

The film is now in its second week of ruling the box office.

Gosling’s movie has already earned over $14.6 million on Friday, according to Box Office Mojo, followed by Pixar’s Hoppers which made $3.1 million on its fourth Friday in cinemas.

Coming on number three was the action comedy horror They Will Kill You, which stars Tom Felton, Heather Graham and Patricia Arquette, with a revenue of $2.25 million.

Colleen Hoover’s movie adaptation of Reminders of Him was number four on the list with its $1.51 million revenue.

Gosling's movie had a surprisingly successful release weekend, earning around 80.5 to 80.6 million dollars in US, while internationally it added another 60.4 million dollars. This brings its total worldwide opening to about 141 million dollars.

The film’s strong start is especially notable because it is an original story, not part of a big franchise.

Most movies that open this big are sequels, making this a rare achievement.