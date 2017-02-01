Governor-designate Zubair Umar reaches Karachi

KARACHI: The nominated Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair Umar arrived at Karachi from Islamabad on early Wednesday morning.

Umar was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani when he arrived at PAF Faisal base from a private charter.

While speaking with Geo News, he said that during his flight he held a detailed conversation with the chief minister on various issues, he particularly mentioned that he desires to see better law and order in the province.

Zubair Umar expressed his hope that he would have a good working relationship with the CM Sindh.

Sources suggest that the swearing-in ceremony of the new governor will be held at Governor House on Thursday. Sindh High Court Chief Justice would administer the oath of governor.

Muhammad Zubair, who until now was serving as chairman of Privatisation Commission.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Zubair said that improvement in situation of Sindh, particularly Karachi, will be his top priority. He said that Sindh is the most sensitive province in the country, however, law and order situation in Karachi has significantly improved due to the measures taken on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's directives.

Zubair, an IBA graduate, has proven his mettle in the professional sector. He has spent 26 years with IBM from 1981 to 2007 as the chief financial officer for Middle East / Africa Region, as well as with IBM Pakistan. Previously, he has also served as chairman of Board of Investment.

On January 12, Sindh Governor Justice (Retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

