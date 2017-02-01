‘Raees’ crosses Rs 200-crore mark worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer movie ‘Raees’ joined the INR 200-crore club through worldwide box-office collection.

According to a Times of India report, the movie within six days of its release collected INR 62.56 crore (USD 9.2 million approx). Meanwhile, the gross domestic collections stood at approximately INR 152.61 crore.

Raees’ crossed the INR 100-crore mark on Jan 31.

The SRK-Mahira starrer also became one of Shah Rukh Khan’s top five earning films, while Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil secured a place in the latter’s highest five projects.

Raees is Mahira's debut project in Bollywood. It's an action-packed film in which King Khan is romancing the Pakistani starlet.

Shah Rukh Khan portrays a famous bootlegger in the film with Nawazuddin playing the role of an adamant policeman trying to hunt him down.

