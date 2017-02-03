Zalmi players reach Dubai for PSL 2017

KARACHI: Players of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi have started reaching Dubai for the second season of the league.

An official of the Zalmi confirmed that all the Pakistan-based players other than Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz have reached Dubai, along with most of the foreign players as well.

Wahab’s departure to Dubai was delayed after death of his father while Shahid Afridi was waiting for renewal of his visa.

All the players, including Pakistan’s top stars Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood and Kamran Akmal, got together with foreign-based and emerging players in the evening, after checking-in at the hotel.

PSL team Peshawar Zalmi is comprised of following players: Darren Sammy, Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, Eoin Morgan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Jordan, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Khushdil Shah, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan Jnr, Irfan Khan, Marlon Samuels, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Andre Fletcher and Samit Patel.

