New spell of snow, rain hits Pakistan

Related Stories Quetta receives snowfall, rain in other cities

Winter season in Pakistan has intensified following a new wave of rain and snowfall.

Two feet of snow was recorded in Skardu, while six feet of snow was registered in the northern areas in general.

Snowfall also graced Orakzai, Kuram, Bajor Agency, North and South Waziristan, and northern areas of Balochistan, while district Diamar of Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir in KP, and Swat’s mountains were consistently enveloped in a blanket of snow.

Cold weather was observed in Quetta and Chaman in Balochistan, while Lahore experienced rain, which made the weather pleasant, as trees and flowers shed dust to bring out their vibrance.

A chilly breeze hit Karachiites following light rain over the weekend.

It seems that winter is here to stay for a little longer.

0



0





