Mahira Khan expected Shah Rukh to strike his signature pose for her

For any Shah Rukh Khan fan, it is a dream to see the superstar strike his patent, arms-wide-open-pose for them.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also hoped that ‘King Khan’ would pose for her when she met him for a photo shoot of their recent movie, Raees.

"After I signed 'Raees'... We were doing a photo shoot. I was told Shah Rukh is here. So, I quickly ran out and it was hi-hello. He told me you will be okay," Mahira was quoted as saying in a report by Times of India.

She had a fan girl moment as she expected wind would start blowing and leaves falling all around. “But nothing of that sort happened. Rather, I'm the only heroine he did not spread his arms for," remarked Mahira.

King Khan, who was also present at the interaction, was quick to respond to the actress and he quipped, "Your size is small... I did pick you up in a song."

She shared that she was quiet excited to work with Shah Rukh, as she has grown up watching his movies. “When I arrived in Mumbai, I thought at least my duppata would fly and Shah Rukh would come running towards me. But nothing happened."

Replying to this Shah Rukh joked that Mahira was telling everyone the actor’s age, adding that the movie did have a ‘dupatta sequence’ in Gujarat.

Although the actress had a lot of fun dancing to Bollywood songs in the movie, she said it took a lot of hard work to get the steps and expressions right. She said that she had to buck up, rehearse the action sequences in which choreographers helped her a lot.

0



0





