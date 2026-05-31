Charli XCX shares wholesome interaction with fans at Conversation event

Charli XCX confesses how she stays connected to fans through social media

Charli XCX held a Conversations event in London to interact with her fans whom she shares a strong connection with, and revealed how she likes to keep an eye on what the conversation around her music is like.

The 33-year-old pop superstar confessed that she often "stalks" her fans on X, formerly Twitter, where she stays up-to-date with their opinions.

Drawing similarities between those social media interactions and the interactive event itself, the BRAT hitmaker said, “…When I’m stalking you all on Twitter, which we all know that I do, [sometimes it feels like] I’m having a conversation with my friends…like you guys get it, you have interesting takes and smart takes, and i wanted to bring it IRL."

Fans were pleasantly surprised by Charli's confession and flocked to the comments, writing, "She’s just like us lol," and "I love her sm."

A third chimed in, "omg shes oomf."

The event featured a long Q/A session with the Apples songstress, as well as her husband and The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

She then played a DJ set with her husband playing fan-favourites like Pink Diamonds, Chocolate, and more, alongside the teaser for an unreleased song.