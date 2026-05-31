Harry Styles gives 'wise' relationship advice after Zoe Kravitz engagement

Harry Styles shares key to finding the right person during Together, Together tour

Harry Styles not only delivered a memorable show at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, but also delivered sincere life advice for a fan.

The 31-year-old British musician noticed a fan holding up a sign asking for advice on dating, and he had an insightful perspective to share.

The One Direction alum told the fan, “If someone likes you, you will know. Doesn’t leave you guessing, no playing tricks, if he likes you you’ll know […] They’ll treat you as such. Fill up your own cup and let them fall in love with the overflow.”

The advice was met with an applause during the show on Saturday, May 30, and later on social media when fans shared the wholesome video on the internet.

"I love my all grown up in the 30's wise King," one fan wrote on X, while another added, "Love this for Harry. Realising that toxic people need to be released is a game changer in life."

This comes after Styles' own romantic relationship with Zoe Kravitz has reportedly bloomed into an engagement and the couple are rumoured to be eyeing a winter wedding.