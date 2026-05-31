Ariana Grande hyped fans ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' tour with new video

Ariana Grande fans can’t stop watching rehearsal footage ahead of the Eternal Sunshine tour.

A week before kicking off her much-anticipated series of concerts, the 7 Rings hitmaker added another wave of excitement with a new behind the scenes video from her preparations with the crew.

“See you in a week,” she captioned the Instagram post, punctuated with a heart icon.

Black and white montage of short clips flashed throughout the video, documenting the Bang Bang chart-topper singing and dancing with her group.

Her fans flooded the comments section with their adorable reactions, with one playfully writing, “The amount of times I've watched this is genuinely concerning…”

Another gushed, “Can't wait. The visuals and vocals are about to be insane…”

A third claimed, raving, “That discography boost is gonna be crazy!”

However, with so many praises comes a bit of criticism as one social media user commented, “Tired of the black and white. The world is sad enough Ariana.”

For the unversed, Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour, which is her first world tour since 2019, runs alongside her eighth studio album, Petal.

Rather than being a separate tour, her shows are simply transitioning into this new era and notably, the aesthetic has shifted from the vibrant/dreamy look of Eternal Sunshine to a stark black-and-white theme for Petal.