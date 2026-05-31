Rock legend Rod Stewart forced to cancel Vegas show due to health

Stewart retired from 'large-scale world tours' after his 2024 farewell tour

Rod Stewart left fans disappointed in Las Vegas after cancelling two residency shows just hours before he was due to take the stage.

According to the Las Vegas Review, the music icon pulled the plug on his May 29 and 30 performances at Caesars Palace after receiving medical advice from his doctor.

A representative for Stewart confirmed the decision, saying, “Following his doctor’s advice, Rod Stewart has regretfully cancelled his performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 29 and 30, but is scheduled to return with shows beginning June 2.”

The 81-year-old later addressed fans directly, explaining the reason behind the last-minute change. “My apologies to my family of fans. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer.”

Some concertgoers learned about the cancellation less than two hours before showtime, sparking frustration online. Still, Stewart has repeatedly insisted that health setbacks won't force him into retirement.

After announcing a farewell tour in 2024, the Forever Young hitmaker clarified that he was stepping away from large-scale touring, not the stage itself. “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire,” he shared at the time. “I love what I do, and I do what I love.”