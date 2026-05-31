 
Geo News

Rock legend Rod Stewart forced to cancel Vegas show due to health

The 81-year-old music icon issues an apology to his 'family of fans' after cancelling his shows last-minute
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 31, 2026

Rock legend Rod Stewart forced to cancel Vegas show due to health
Stewart retired from 'large-scale world tours' after his 2024 farewell tour

Rod Stewart left fans disappointed in Las Vegas after cancelling two residency shows just hours before he was due to take the stage.

According to the Las Vegas Review, the music icon pulled the plug on his May 29 and 30 performances at Caesars Palace after receiving medical advice from his doctor.

A representative for Stewart confirmed the decision, saying, “Following his doctor’s advice, Rod Stewart has regretfully cancelled his performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 29 and 30, but is scheduled to return with shows beginning June 2.”

The 81-year-old later addressed fans directly, explaining the reason behind the last-minute change. “My apologies to my family of fans. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer.”

Some concertgoers learned about the cancellation less than two hours before showtime, sparking frustration online. Still, Stewart has repeatedly insisted that health setbacks won't force him into retirement.

After announcing a farewell tour in 2024, the Forever Young hitmaker clarified that he was stepping away from large-scale touring, not the stage itself. “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire,” he shared at the time. “I love what I do, and I do what I love.”

Vasana Montgomery removed from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 over racism
Vasana Montgomery removed from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 over racism
Olivia Rodrigo makes rare confession about Joshua Bassett breakup
Olivia Rodrigo makes rare confession about Joshua Bassett breakup
Niall Horan finally performs new fan-favourite ‘Little More Time' live
Niall Horan finally performs new fan-favourite ‘Little More Time' live
Taylor Swift drops new hints for 'Toy Story 5' across social media apps
Taylor Swift drops new hints for 'Toy Story 5' across social media apps
Brad Pitt finds joy with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family challenges
Brad Pitt finds joy with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family challenges
Kanye West, Travis Scott tour hit by major Italy cancellation shock
Kanye West, Travis Scott tour hit by major Italy cancellation shock
Katie Price risks losing public trust after Lee Andrews Dubai drama
Katie Price risks losing public trust after Lee Andrews Dubai drama
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey Parker announces pregnancy
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey Parker announces pregnancy