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Olivia Rodrigo makes rare confession about Joshua Bassett breakup

Olivia Rodrigo dated her 'High School Musical' costar Joshua Bassett at 17 years old
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo makes rare confession about Joshua Bassett breakup
Olivia Rodrigo makes rare confession about Joshua Bassett breakup

Olivia Rodrigo recently talked about her tough breakup with Joshua Bassett, which she sings about on her debut album but haven't publicly addressed much.

The 23-year-old pop superstar is currently promoting her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is a sad love album but the drivers license hitmaker noted that the pain she felt during her breakup at 17 remains unmatched.

Rodrigo said, “I think no heartbreak will ever be as painful as the one I lived through at 17. That breakup, like oh my god. Nothing will ever be as hard as that, I hope.”

The drop dead songstress recently went through a fresh breakup with Louis Partridge which inspired her make certain edits on the new album as she has shared before.

In a pop cast interview, the Grammy winner shared that her and her producer Dan Nigro revisited the album and made it more honest, and therefore sadder, after major life changes.

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