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Niall Horan finally performs new fan-favourite ‘Little More Time' live

Niall Horan fans go wild as the One Direction singer performs solo single ‘Little More Time’ for the first time
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

Niall Horan finally performs new fan-favourite ‘Little More Time&apos; live
Niall Horan finally performs new fan-favourite ‘Little More Time’ live

Niall Horan sent his fans into a frenzy with the debut live rendition of his new solo single Little More Time.

Recently, the Slow Hands hitmaker made a highly anticipated return to the stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at Herrington Country Park in Sunderland.

On Sunday, May 24, the former X Factor contestant delivered a well-received 45-minute live set.

Despite early nerves from not touring in over a year, he was warmly welcomed by thousands of fans at the festival, which ran for three days, from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24.

Although he performed a mix of fan-favourite solo hits including Slow Hands, Nice to Meet Ya, Heaven, and Meltdown, one song stole fans’ hearts.

Looking back fondly on the day, Horan just shared a glimpse from his live gig showing the highly engaged crowd.

“Loved getting to play this one live for the first time last weekend [red heart emoji],” he captioned the video which captured him singing the new fan-favorite track, Little More Time.

As the singer on the stage performed the song live for the very first time his fans were singing along enthusiastically. 

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