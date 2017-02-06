Freak accident at Islamabad airport grounds SereneAir jet

ISLAMABAD: Serene Air a private Pakistani airline that recently launched operations, faced some bad, bad luck on Monday. The airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft met with an accident at the Islamabad Airport after operating a flight from Karachi to Islamabad.

According to sources, the aircraft crashed into a ground vehicle after landing.

Sources added that the ground vehicle involved in the freak accident was operated by Royal Airport Services (RAS). It is not clear if the damage is cosmetic or serious in nature, nor any information is available at present how long the aircraft will remain grounded. However aviation experts that have seen the damage claim the aircraft will most likely remain grounded for a few days.

Sources further add, that SereneAir’s management had circulated a message that it would address the media at 2:30PM at the airline’s office at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, however no update regarding a press conference has been received.

