Mahira beats Alia and Deepika to become 2017's top grossing actress

Our very own diva Mahira Khan has another feather to add to her already well-adorned cap.

Mahira Khan not only clinched the main role opposite Shah Rukh Khan but her performance also lived up to the expectations.

According to Bollywood Life, Mahira Khan is a top performer of the first quarter of 2017.

“After a decent performance in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has Rs 137.51 crore in her kitty,” said the website.

The second and third position list Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi, for 'Kaabil' and 'Johny LLB 2', respectively.

The biggest surprise was the ‘Bol’ actress displacing Bollywood female powerhouse performers such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia’s Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Deepika’s xXx: Return of the Xander Cage ranked at number fourth and fifth.

