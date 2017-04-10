Print Story
X

Mahira beats Alia and Deepika to become 2017's top grossing actress

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Mahira beats Alia and Deepika to become 2017's top grossing actress

Our very own diva Mahira Khan has another feather to add to her already well-adorned cap.

Mahira Khan not only clinched the main role opposite Shah Rukh Khan but her performance also lived up to the expectations.

According to Bollywood Life, Mahira Khan is a top performer of the first quarter of 2017.

“After a decent performance in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has Rs 137.51 crore in her kitty,” said the website.

The second and third position list Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi, for 'Kaabil' and 'Johny LLB 2', respectively.

The biggest surprise was the ‘Bol’ actress displacing Bollywood female powerhouse performers such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia’s Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Deepika’s xXx: Return of the Xander Cage ranked at number fourth and fifth.

via GIPHY

Mahira beats Alia and Deepika to become 2017's top grossing actress was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 10, 2017 and was last updated on April 10, 2017. This news story is related to Entertainment Latest News, Geo News Latest, Mahira Khan. Permanent link to the news story "Mahira beats Alia and Deepika to become 2017's top grossing actress" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137562-Mahira-beats-Alia-and-Deepika-to-become2017s-top-grossing-actress.

GEO TV NETWORK