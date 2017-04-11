This song from the past predicted Shah Rukh Khan's stardom

There are songs which are for a particular mood, situation, and occasion and even sometimes foreshadow a future situation.

Yes, although it sounds crazy but it is true.

This happened even in Bollywood, when a song foreshadowed the fame and stardom of Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan years before he got famous like crazy.

Can you guess? Well, let us tell you.

The song 'Chaand Taaray' of film Yes Boss was released in 1997 but became true for its star, years later.

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a small-time real estate agent in the movie who wanted to make it big in life and in order to be that he became a Yes-Man to his boss.

While Shah Rukh Khan sang the song with high-spirited lyrics on the road, the song actually became a real-life prediction which came true.

