Mahira Khan doesn’t think of Raees as controversy but unforgettable experience

Mahira Khan is one of the rare actresses whom fate has always generously favoured. The actress starred opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut film ‘Raees’.

Mahira in conversation with a magazine Grazia shed light on the movie which brought her wider recognition.

Her presence being a Pakistani actress in the Bollywood film ruffled many feathers across the border but did little to rain on her parade.

The super talented Pakistani star thinks that her film wasn’t a controversy at all but a huge learning experience.

She is of the opinion that the unforgettable venture will help her in the long run.

Mahira also discussed her future projects saying that she’s looking forward to her role in Maula Jutt and trying to improve her Punjabi-speaking skills for her role.

The ‘Bol’ star said that she’s open to interesting new projects be it international or local content.

